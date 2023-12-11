Once again, the issue of balancing work and study has resurfaced as a focal point of parliamentary concerns, both internally and externally, with the aim of maximizing its benefits for the largest possible number of citizens.

The emphasis is on enshrining this right in law, aligning with the approval of the Human Resources Committee, rather than relying on a reversible government decision that previously confined the combination of work and study to those inside the country only, reports Al-Anba daily.

MP Badr Nashmi asserted that the right to combine work and study is inherent to every citizen, and they are committed to upholding it. He stressed its prevalence in all Gulf countries and pledged to actively work to get approval, rejecting any delay or hesitation in addressing this matter.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Observer Representative Dr. Falah Al-Hajri underscored the importance of this law and pledged to work with fellow MPs to ensure its inclusion on the next parliamentary agenda.