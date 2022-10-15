The Ministry of Education continues its efforts with the relevant authorities to finalize the procedures for teachers contracted by the Ministry from Jordan and Palestine.

Well-informed educational sources told a local Arabic daily that approximately 618 teachers have been contracted, including 129 from Jordan and 489 from Palestine.

The sources added the ministry has addressed the Civil Service Commission and matters are still pending, noting that once the CSC gives approval, visas will be sent to teachers and air tickets will be booked.

The sources added, the Ministry of Education is prepared to receive teachers and they will be given 200 dinars as a first advance which will be deducted from their salary, while at the same time calling on the CSC to expedite the completion of their procedures to fill the shortage in educational institutinos, especially in science subjects.