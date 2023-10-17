Meteorologist Issa Ramadan expects clouds to increase in the coming days, starting Wednesday), with the first depressions approaching the region, as the winds shift to the southeast, and the winds become active on Thursday in the midst of increase in humidity.

Ramadan said in a statement to Al-Qabas: The temperature has begun to drop significantly, and starting Thursday there is a chance of scattered rain that will continue until Friday morning, and it will be the first good news for the region.

He stated that scattered clouds will continue on Saturday and Sunday, with northwesterly winds and moderate autumn weather at night, and the chances of seasonal rain will return again at the end of the month with the continuation of low weather in November.