A Palestinian child was killed and four others were wounded after being shot by the Israeli forces who stormed the city of Nablus on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ahmed Shehadeh, 16, died of a bullet wound that pierced his heart, fired by the occupation

soldiers, while the other victims injuries include one boy in critical condition after being shot on the abdomen, while the other three are now stable.

The Israeli raid was at the Joseph’s Tomb where Talmudic rituals are performed, as clashes took place with dozens of young Palestinian men who blocked the streets with burning tyres to impede the advance of the Israeli forces.

Followed by the Israeli forces retaliating by open firing, that resulted in the killing of the child and the injury of the other four.