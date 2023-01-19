The Criminal Court has sentenced an Islamic education teacher to death by hanging on charges of child rape in Khaitan, in the first of the 50 cases he is accused of.

The Al-Rai Arabic daily said the Public Prosecution demanded the death penalty for the suspect because of the severity of the crimes he committed against minors.

The Prosecution had earlier put the Egyptian Islamic education teacher behind bars after receiving reports of heinous crimes he committed against minors of kidnapping and indecent assault, after interrogating the victims and witnesses upon the arrest of the accused and later referred the victims to the Forensic Medicine Department.