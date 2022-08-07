The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that the fire rescue teams rushed this morning to the new Jahra Hospital and rescued a worker of Arab nationality who was injured after falling from a height in a building under construction.

A local Arabic daily said the man fell on an iron rod and it pierced his shoulder. The source explained the firemen worked diligently with paramedics and rescued the man.

He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is believed to be stable.