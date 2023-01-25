Drugs played with an Iraqi mind, so he shot dead his mother and three of his brothers at dawn on Tuesday in the south of the city of Kut, which has turned into an important crossing for smugglers.

An Iraqi police official, who preferred not to be identified, told AFP “The young man is called Ali Habib, born in 1999, and he, under the influence of drugs, killed four members of his family, who are his mother, brother, and two sisters,” explaining that the crime occurred after “midnight Monday-Tuesday with a pistol, in southern Medina, the capital of Wasit province, bordering Iran, reports Al-Rai daily.

The police arrested the perpetrator, who was arrested and released in the past on drug charges, according to the source.

The cause of the crime was not disclosed, except that the perpetrator was under the influence of drugs.

The security forces have intensified their operations and are now announcing the seizure of narcotics or the arrest of drug traffickers, on an almost daily basis.

According to Iraqi security authorities and Western diplomats in Iraq, Iraq has turned in recent years into a transit point for drugs coming mainly from Iran, Lebanon and Syria.

In December of last year, the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the Ministry of Interior identified the southern governorates of Basra and Maysan, among the main areas where drugs are smuggled and consumed.