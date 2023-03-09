The Iraqi Ambassador, H.E Al-Manhal Al-Safi, stressed on continued coordination with Kuwait to enhance security, stability and comprehensive cooperation in all fields.

Al-Safi added that the efforts made by Iraq to fight these terrorists, have resulted in the implementation of developing rehabilitation programs for the families of Iraqi terrorists and calling on the international community to shoulder this responsibility.

The international aim must be to recover these terrorists present in Iraq, as well as recover their families, whose number is estimated at more than 1,650. While also pointing out that ISIS has more than 125 nationalities.

He continued by saying that Kuwait was and still is the biggest supporter of all efforts, and provided a lot of logistical and material support to fight against the ISIS, and now it has a program to help countries wishing to return their citizens from the fighters and their families by providing transportation for them.

The Iraqi ambassador referred to the holding of the meetings of the Iraqi-Kuwaiti joint committee in its sixth session in Kuwait after Eid Al-Fitr, to discuss issues and files to enhance joint cooperation.

There were also discussions between Kuwait and Iraq regarding the completion of the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two nations beyond point 162.

Regarding the Iraqi government’s decisions for the exemption of visa, he said: “The decision is to facilitate the entry of the citizens from GCC countries and particularly Kuwaitis without a visa, with the aim of stimulating tourism of all kinds.”

This decision comes after the great success Iraq witnessed after hosting the Gulf 25, during which, approximately 70,000 Gulf tourists visited Iraq, with most of them being Kuwaiti.