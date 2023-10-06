Iranian women’s rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize.

Mohammadi was honoured “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all”, said Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests. Mohammadi has a long history of imprisonment, harsh sentences and international calls for reviews of her case.

After Friday’s announcement, a ceremony will take place at the Oslo City Hall on December 10, the anniversary of founder Alfred Nobel’s death.