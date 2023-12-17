His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Sunday, at the Amiri Airport Iran’s Foreign Minister and Iranian President representative Hussein Amir-Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation who are inKuwait to offer condolences over the passing away of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his stay, the Iranian Foreign Minister condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the PrimeMinister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and members of Al-Sabah family.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the Iranian official andthe accompanying delegation at the airport’s ground. – KUNA