Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences for Kuwait leadership and people for passing away of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah on Saturday.

Raisi, in a statement cited by the presidency website, extended condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Al-Sabah Family and Kuwaiti people.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian extended condolences for the Kuwaiti government and people for the death of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and declared a 40-day mourning. (KUNA)