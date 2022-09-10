Kuwait City ranked eighth globally, and first in the Arab world, on the list of the most polluted cities, according to the American Air Quality Index (AQI) published by the Swiss company IQ Air.

The Pakistani city of Lahore topped the list followed by the Indian city of Delhi, \the Chinese city of Chongqing, the Indian city of Mumbai, then the Chinese Hangzhou, the Indonesian city of Jakarta, followed by the city of Dhaka in Bangladesh in that order.

After Kuwait (in eighth place), city of Kathmandu in Nepal ranked ninth and the Chinese city of Wuhan tenth.

The American index measures air quality, according to several criteria:

— Good if you score from 0 to 50.

— Moderate if it is between 51 and 100.

— Unhealthy for those who have allergies if it is between 101 and 150.

— Unhealthy if it is between 151 and 200.

— It is completely unhealthy if it is between 201 and 300.

— The danger stage if it is 301 and above.

This indicator measures five major pollutants: ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter.