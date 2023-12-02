Indian Public School hosted their Annual Sports Day at Yarmouk Sports Club, Mishref on 18 November. Following a two-year break brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, IPS organized one of its most iconic events.

The highly anticipated event of the year began with the arrival of distinguished guests, including the Chief Guest, Mr. Harit Ketan Shelat, Second Secretary, Community Affairs and Associations, Indian Embassy. The guests of honour were, Mr. Nabeel Jumaa Al-Yakout (Head of the Educational Activities Department), Mrs. Amal Al-Herz (Students Affairs Officer) and Mr. Hamad and Ms. Heza (Activity Department), Ministry of Private Education; Mrs. Tessy Chandy (Vice-Chairperson), Mr. Joel (Administrative Executive) and Mr. John Thomas (Purchase Manager), of IPS, UIS and UIIS; Sr. Christy, Principal of Carmel School; Mrs. Elizabeth Joseph (Principal) and Mr. Harbinder Singh (Administrative Manager), of UIIS; Mr. Radhakrishnan, Principal of UIS.

The Holy Quran was recited to start the day’s activities and it was followed by the prayer in English. Guest of Honour, Mr. Nabeel Jumaa Al-Yakout hoisted the Kuwait National flag to the beat of Kuwait national Anthem. The Chief Guest Mr. Harit Ketan Shelat, hoisted the Indian National flag to the Indian National Anthem. The school flag was hoisted by the Principal Mrs. Lucy A. Cherian, along with Mr. Joel and Sr. Christy to the invigorating tunes of the school anthem.

The Principal Mrs. Lucy A. Cherian welcomed the esteemed Chief Guest, the Guests of Honour, and an array of dignitaries, parents, teachers, students and emphasised on the importance of sports in one’s life. The Principal escorted the Chief Guest to receive the Guard of Honour. Students from all four houses, headed by the Students Council, performed an amazing march-past. The spectacular event was glorified with the participation of 197 students of the school.

The Student Council was led by the Head Boy, Mohamed Irhsad Jasem carrying the school flag and the Head Girl Keziah Melva Dias with the House Flag. Following a plethora of lively parades, the students took part in the oath-taking ceremony, led by the Sports Captain of IPS, Joel Vesili George. The Chief Guest Mr. Harit Ketan Shelat, in his address, made it clear that nothing can induce the passion that sports provides and declared the sports meet open. Afterwards, the chief guest, the guests of honour and the dignitaries, released the colourful balloons representing the four houses.

1 of 7

IPS Torch Bearers proudly relayed the torch to instilL the Olympic sportsman spirit into the hearts of all. The ceremony saw the participation of all the winners of the 25th CBSE Athletic Meet 2023. The torch was finally carried by the Principal Mrs. Lucy A. Cherian, Mrs. Tessy Chandy and Mrs. Kalaivani Santhosh, the Department of Sports.

The colourful mass drills of the lower primary, primary and junior wing were presented in front of the dignitaries. The participants and spectators alike were treated to a vibrant display of music and dance. As the athletes prepared for a day of fierce competition, the excitement was evident. The large arena, festooned with spirited flags and banners, was alive with excitement.

The vote of thanks for the opening ceremony was proposed by the Vice-Principal, Mr. Anil Kumar. The highly anticipated track and field events were held. Athletes pushed their limits and strived for victory. Their performances, standout moments were a part of the electric atmosphere that permeated throughout the day.

The winners were adorned by the Principal, members of Management, Vice-Principal and coordinators. The overall Championship was declared and trophies were given away.

The positions of the houses:

Sapphire House- First Position

Ruby House- Second Position

Topaz House- Third Position

Emerald House- Fourth Position

The Annual Sports Day, which honoured the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and personal growth gave athletes a stage on which to display their abilities, break records, and inspire others with their achievements. The event left a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike, reminding everyone of the power of sports to foster a sense of unity. The grand finale involved the winners of the Championship, Sapphire house, parading with their much sought after trophy. Mrs. Kalaivani Santhosh declared the sports meet closed and delivered the vote of thanks.