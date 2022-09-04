The cooperative societies inform the investors who have leased kiosks inside their premises that they must vacate as soon as possible, not exceeding 3 days from the date of notification.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the move in this direction came based on a directive issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs, which has issued a circular to all cooperatives to vacate these sites as part of broader moves led by the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahd Al-Shariaan to rearrange this sector — administratively and financially.

The sources did not specify the period during which the associations will stop leasing these sites to the investors of the kiosks, indicating that this depends on the end of the regulatory mechanism for the kiosks, which the Social Affairs Ministry is working on for the future.