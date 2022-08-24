While pessimism about the future of major European markets are increasing, with the possibility of them becoming stagnant in the winter and slow growth until 2024, informed sources said “the investments of the foreign wing of Kuwait Investment Authority Investment, especially in European markets, is striking a balance, accompanied by a package of precautionary measures that enable it to deal with any updates.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources pointed out that “the authority is following up on what is being said about the possibility of recession, whose classification in some European markets may reach the peak, i.e. the degree of (red), noting that “this will not be met with sudden and hasty measures such as exit, but rather is based on extensive studies, in accordance with the implementation plans approved by it.

The sources added that “the authority’s investments are stable, and those markets and the investment opportunities available in them have been previously targeted according to medium and long-term plans, based on deep studies that take into account the economic dimensions and growth rates of each market, as well as possible risks, including stagnation or inflation,” pointing out that “the authority looks forward to all developments in the markets in which it invests regularly.