The Public Education Sector of the Ministry of Education has decided to conduct interviews for supervisory jobs for the educational authority in schools next Sunday, June 26, in two batches, in the morning and in the evening, after the Civil Service Commission approved the ministry’s request in this regard in light of the government’s resignation, in order to fill vacancies before the start of the next academic year 2022-2023.

A local Arabic daily quoting the CSC sources, in response to a request from the Ministry of Education, said it is allowed to conduct personal interviews for candidates who apply for supervisory positions as kindergarten technical supervisor, head of subject department, technical mentor, assistant school principal and school principal.

The CSC reiterated its commitment to the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 432 adopted at its meeting No. 17/2022 held on 10/5/2022, as well as the Civil Service Commission Circular No. 8/2022 regarding stopping appointments to leadership positions and filling supervisory positions.

The transfer, deputation, secondment and treatment of the effects of this suspension were suspended, and then no decisions were issued regarding those who passed those interviews except after the issuance of the Council of Ministers’ decision to lift the ban, as well as the CSC’s circular that was issued in the implementation of the decision, in accordance with what was previously stated.

The Ministry of Education had made it clear in its letter to the CSC that this request came due to the nature of the ministry’s work in preparing for each new school year and one of these preparations includes the provision of educational supervisory staff in the various educational regions.