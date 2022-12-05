Professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Kuwait University and Head of the Interventional Radiology and Pain Management Department at Taiba Hospital, Professor Tariq Sinan, revealed the latest treatment methods for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which affects 50% to 90% of men between the ages of 60 and 80, pointing out that the enlargement of the prostate gland is a common condition that appears as men age and that it is a type of small endocrine gland present in men only.

Sinan said in a statement that the treatment of problems that result from benign prostatic hyperplasia can be done by using interventional radiology by blocking the enlarged prostate artery without surgery. According to him, this helps to completely get rid of all problems associated with prostatic hyperplasia, indicating that the procedure using interventional radiology includes inserting a catheter into an artery in the leg then directing the tube to the artery that supplies the prostate with blood. Very small beads are injected into the artery that works to prevent blood flow to the prostate, indicating that this new method of treatment does not have the same risks in terms of serious complications, such as incontinence and the impatience that accompanies the treatment of inflation.

The professor also stressed that there is a huge difference between malignant tumors that affect the prostate gland (prostate cancer) and benign prostatic hyperplasia. He pointed out that the latter has been described as benign because it is difficult to turn into a malignant cancer. Although the causes of prostate enlargement are still unknown, some studies and research that are still taking place in this field have attributed the cause to hormonal disorders in men. He mentioned that the common signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) are the constant and urgent need to urinate, increased frequency of urination at night (nocturia), and weak urine stream, among others.