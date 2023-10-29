Internet and phone services are returning to Gaza following a communications blackout that humanitarian groups had warned could be used as a cover for war crimes.

Paltel Group, which provides communications services in Gaza, said on Sunday that landline, mobile and internet services were gradually being restored after being disrupted by “ongoing aggression.”

“Our technical teams are diligently addressing the damage to the internal network infrastructure under challenging conditions,” the telecom said in a statement.

Source: Aljazeera