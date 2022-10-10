The Ministry of Interior announced the examination of all files of driving licenses for expatriates who obtained them during the previous years, based on the orders and instructions of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The General Department of Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior confirmed that whoever is found to have obtained a driver’s license in violation of the regulations and rules in force will have the driving license confiscated and data deleted from the General Traffic Department.