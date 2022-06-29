The Residency Affairs Sector next week will submit to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, a new mechanism to organize the issuance of family and tourist visit visas, following the abrupt decision to stop issuing these visas Monday, reports Al-Qabas daily.

A local Arabic daily quoting informed security sources said the residence affairs sector is considering raising the salary ceiling for expatriates who want to bring their wife and children on visit or family visas to 300 dinars minimum and 600 dinars minimum if the applicant wants to bring his parents on visit visa.

The sources indicated that the new mechanism will grant broad powers to directors of residency affairs departments in the six governorates, to ease the pressure on the General Administration of Residency Affairs in the Dajeej area, where the number of visitors during the last period reached about one thousand per day due to the withdrawal of the powers of directors of departments.

The sources indicated that Minister Al-Nawaf’s decision to stop family and tourist visits came against the background of receiving complaints about the failure to organize the work mechanism for granting family and tourist visit visas to expatriates.

The sources added, however: “The proposal for a salary cap as a condition for allowing the issuance of visit visas can be increased or decreased according to the Ministry’s vision.”