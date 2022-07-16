The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that, within the framework of constructive cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and various government institutions in the service of citizens and residents, the Ministry of Interior extends its gratitude and appreciation to the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs and the Acting Minister of Public Works, Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Rana Al-Faris for her constructive cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and her interaction with citizens’ appeals and complaints about randomly neglected vehicles in parking lots and roads in our country, and the effective role played by the Kuwait Municipality in removing these neglected vehicles, reports a local Arabic daily.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait