The Ministry of Interior has rejected all leave applications for military personnel and for other professionals who applied for leave, Thursday, saying all types of leave stands cancelled until further notice, or rather until the end of the parliamentary elections.

The sources told a local Arabic daily, however, whoever obtained approval before Thursday has the right to take his leave, noting that only a few had booked airline tickets for travel with their families.

The sources noted that no circular was issued in this regard, rather, the applicants were informed that instructions have been issued not to accept leave applications, and the sources did not rule out that some military personnel have applied for an exception.