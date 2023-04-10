Statistics issued by the Ministry of Interior show 28,689 violations of various types have been recorded in the first week of April 2023.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said those arrested include violators, outlaws, and violators of traffic law and rules from April 1, 2023 to April 7, 2023, including 163 motorists for installing exhausts that make disturbing sounds, reports Al-Rai daily.

This is in addition to the immediate closure of 3 violating workshops. It also dealt with 2994 reports received by the emergency phone (112).

The statistics indicated that among the complaints dealt with by the General Traffic Department were 1,393 minor accidents, 197 vehicles were impounded, 812 requests for road assistance, 180 violations against cyclists and delivery vehicles, and 95 violations for occupying parking lots for the disabled.

As for the complaints dealt with by the General Directorate of Police Rescue, they were 163 violations of the emission of disturbing sounds, 123 expiration of residence permits, 85 requests for humanitarian assistance and the arrest of 107 people for not carrying valid ID and 1496 traffic violations.