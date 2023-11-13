The Ministry of Interior has introduced the “residence transfer service” for domestic workers moving from one sponsor to another, accessible through the unified government application, “Sahl.”

This collaboration between the General Administration of Information Systems and the Nationality and Residence Affairs Sector aims to streamline the process, focusing initially on domestic workers under Article (20) for females. Subsequently, the service will extend to cover the residency transfer of male workers under Article (20), reports Al-Seyassah daily.

According to the Ministry’s General Department of Security Relations and Media, the process initiates with the current sponsor of the domestic worker utilizing the “Sahl” application. The new sponsor then finalizes the transfer procedures through notifications received via the application.

Emphasizing the importance of a new employment contract, the Ministry underscores that both parties must enter into a new agreement upon the transfer. The new sponsor, who must be of Kuwaiti nationality, married, at least 18 years old, and without any hindrances between them and the worker, is also mandated by the ministry.