The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled directed not to renew the residency of an Egyptian couple and their six children and to grant them a temporary residency that expires at the end of the academic year.

This happened after a report was submitted by the police to Al-Khaled, indicating the couple was involved in a family disputes and as a result of this disputes the father stayed with one of his friends and the mother also left the apartment leaving her children behind without any food, which necessitated the two elder children taking turns going to school to take care of their infant sister, who was less than 3 months old.

According to a security source, the daughter called the operations room of the Ministry of the Interior, and said that her parents left her and her five siblings alone and that they were hungry and did not find anything to eat for two days.

The source told the daily, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Public Security Affairs, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb, was immediately informed, who directed that the six children be cared for, taken to the police station and provided with meals.

The community police, who took care of the children, were notified, and the husband was summoned, and he said he was laid off and was jobless and suffering from financial problems, and as a result, disputes occurred with the wife, which forced him to leave the home four months ago and live with his friend, claiming that he is committed to the expenses of his children and pays the tuition fees and the bus that transports them from school back and forth. As for the wife, she said that she was no longer able to take care of the children and that she had nothing to spend on them, and she went to stay with her friend.

A case of negligence was filed against the parents and a report was submitted to Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid and he ordered to grant the whole family temporary residence following which they will be deported to their country.

It is noteworthy to mention the husband was born in 1981 and the wife in 1985. Their six children, 4 girls, were born in 2011, 2016, 2019 and 2023, and the other were born in 2009 and 2020.