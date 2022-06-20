The Ministry of the Interior is currently studying a proposal to prevent all types of visas for about 10 countries, the majority of which are from Africa, including Madagascar, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin, Mali and Congo, and 3 other countries that are not from the African Continent.

A local Arabic daily quoting well-informed security sources said the reason for this trend is due to the absence of embassies of most of those countries in Kuwait, despite Kuwait hosting the nationals of these countries in thousands and makes the deportation of the citizens of these countries difficult and time consuming especially when they are caught doing drugs, alcohol use and immoral acts

The sources pointed out that what complicates the process of deporting the violators of those countries is that some of them deliberately hide, destroy or dispose of their passports, which put the security services in a state of confusion because the authorities have to resort to their embassies in Saudi Arabic or the UAE to issue them travel documents.

Another thorn in the process of deportation is that a majority of these countries do not have direct flights or even via transit which makes deportation complicated.