A joint committee has been formed by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to monitor car rental offices in all governorates of Kuwait to ensure they comply with the laws and the decisions issued by the ministries of Interior and Commerce in the best interest of citizens and to protect consumers.

The committee said it will conduct intensive joint inspection campaigns to targeting car rental offices on an ongoing basis to achieve its objectives, reports a local Arabic daily.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR