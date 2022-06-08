Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative Affairs, Raja Bouarki said the Ministry of Interior has in principle agreed to grant a foreign teacher work permit valid for two years instead of one.

A local Arabic daily said this should be done also in coordination with the Ministry of Health regarding the teacher’s health insurance. This is expected to come into effect from the next scholastic year keeping in mind the summer vacations of teachers.

Bouarki announced “the abolition of centralization in residence renewal, by granting educational areas the power to renew it for teachers, and the administrative sector is satisfied with renewing the residencies of workers in the Ministry’s General Office and the Department of Special Education.

Sources said that “teachers can now enter the ministry’s website and book the renewal date and enter his/her data with ease.”