The National Integrity Society has praised the decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Fahd Al-Shariaan, on the issue of disclosure of the financial statements of public benefit associations and charitable organizations through their websites, in implementation of the principle of disclosure, transparency and governance rules.

The association stressed that the decision to disclose the aforementioned financial statements represents necessary measures to enhance integrity and transparency, maintain voluntary and charitable work and protect it from the risks of corruption, reports a local Arabic daily.

The association stressed that “the more the work of public benefit associations expands, the higher their budgets and the greater the need for many measures to achieve accountability and enhance integrity and transparency,” stressing that the step of disclosing their financial statements is “globally recognized measures and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries preceded us in implementing them.”