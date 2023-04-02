The Insurance Regulatory Unit has referred an insurance company, the license of which had expired, to the Public Prosecution, the unit head Mohammad Sulaiman Al-Otaibi said on Saturday.

The company is suspected of committing offenses such as money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, Al-Otaibi said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). He also affirmed that the unit would pursue efforts to regulate the sector, in line with Law 125/2019.

Al-Otaibi said the company was submitted to the general prosecution for sake of safeguarding the rights of the State, clients, and the integrity of the sector.

The IRU is a public indecent department that oversees the insurance sector and operations of licensed companies, according to Law 125/2019.

Source: KUNA