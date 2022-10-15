The State of Kuwait has affirmed role of institutions and individuals throughout the globe for boosting food security for all nations.

Yousef Juhail, the head of the Kuwaiti delegation and the State Permanent Representative at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has affirmed significance of celebrating the World Food Day, due Sunday, for promoting communities’ nutrition awareness, stimulating individuals and institutions to enhance the global food security and stopping spread of hunger.

Juhail, who currently chairs the G77 plus China, said the world produces food enough to feed each individual living on the planet, but a third of the food and agricultural crop, per year, are wasted.

He was speaking during a session held on Friday, celebrating FAO’s 16th anniversary and the World Food Day falling tomorrow. It was attended by a Kuwaiti delegation headed by Juhail, officials representing the organization member states and dignitaries, notably UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress.

Elaborating, Juhail said the logo of the new World Food Day, “leaving no one behind,” means that there should be simultaneous action on various fronts to alter the nutrition, agricultural systems, eradicate poverty and tackle malnutrition that come as the first and second objectives of the UN Sustainable Development

strategy, in addition to the 10th goal that is containing inequality.

Dr. QU Dongyu, FAO Director-General, inaugurated the session, saying in his keynote address: In the shadow of the emerging hunger crisis gripping the globe, states should seek collective action to build a better future where peoples will be able to have access to food regularly.

Some 828 million people were threatened with hunger in 2021, he revealed, also disclosing that 3.1 billion individuals could not afford costs of healthy nutrition in the coming years. He called for action against food wastage, urged for rational management of natural resources and limiting “green house” emissions.

For his part, Italian President Sergio Mattarella affirmed in his address to the broad gathering that millions of people worldwide are deprived of a fair share of the global food output.

In a video statement addressed to the conferees, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterress said the World Food Day coincides with critical conditions worldwide at the nutrition level, urging stakeholders to abstain from despair and resort to action.

For his part, Pope Francis, in a statement read on his behalf by the Vatican envoy at FAO during the gathering, warned that the world is currently engaged in a “third global war,” urging the stakeholders “not to leave any one behind” in the efforts to secure necessities for nations and communities across the globe.

Chairman of the International Fund for Agricultural Development Alvaro Lario called for aiding “small farmers” who secure nutrition for communities, despite their hard living conditions.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley warned that global food production would be badly affected in the coming months due to conflicts and climatic change.

FAO, on the two occasions, has called for renewed efforts toward attaining goals of the 2020 sustainable development agenda by improving laborers’ living standards, utilities in the countryside, gender equality, social solidarity and tackling child labor.

On sidelines of the session, held at the FAO headquarters in the Italian capital, Rome, participants visited an exhibition displaying pictures and photos about impact of the climatic change, taken from the space.

The World Food Day will also feature activities and group initiatives in 150 countries around the world. The activists, representing governments, businesses, associations and the media, are promoting slogans and notions that call for action against hunger and urge for healthy food for all.

