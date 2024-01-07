The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has taken administrative measures to close down an undisclosed educational institute involved in the sale of fraudulent educational certificates.

Those responsible for the fraudulent activities have been referred to the Public Prosecution. Upon thorough inspection, it was revealed that the institute lacked the necessary license to organize exhibitions, conferences, and events, reports Al-Rai daily.

Additionally, it did not obtain permission from local regulatory authorities for such activities. The institute issued certificates from foreign educational and training institutes that were unaccredited, with some certificates found to be entirely counterfeit.

Investigations disclosed that the institute sold these certificates for amounts reaching up to 4,000 dinars, payable in three installments or more. Approximately 15 victims acquired these certificates, and the information will be conveyed to the relevant authorities.

These victims may face difficulties in obtaining approval for appointments or other procedural matters requiring valid professional certificates.

In a separate incident, the ministry inspectors also took administrative action to close down five women’s parlors involved in unauthorized surgeries beyond the scope of their licenses. Investigations revealed the use of materials unfit for human use, leading to the closure of these establishments and referral to the prosecution.

Other recent violations include the closure of restaurant branches, referral to the Commercial Prosecution for legal action, and fines for non-compliance with ministry-set delivery fees. The fines amount to 250 fils for delivery within the same region and 500 fils for delivery to another region. Instructions specify that imposing a minimum limit on customer requests is not permissible.