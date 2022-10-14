Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, had ordered to examine all the documents of the expats’ driving licenses obtained in the previous years, an Arab daily reported.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior made a statement warning the license holder who obtained the driver’s license in violation of the regulations and rules set by the Ministry of Interior, will be summoned and the license will be permanently canceled from the General Traffic Department database. Security officials stressed that reviewing the file will expose driving licenses that were previously extracted by forgery and covert methods and license holders in question will be dealt with accordingly.

The source revealed that the audit began immediately as soon as the instructions were officially received yesterday. The documents were reviewed in all traffic departments in the various governorates in the country, in addition to determining the transaction count, following up and matching the origin of the transaction, and extracting it electronically. In addition, legal action will be taken against the violators and will be referred to the Public Prosecution.