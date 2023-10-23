The day after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his optimism about a solution soon to his country’s labor problem in Kuwait, the Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait, Jose Cabrera, revealed that a meeting was held yesterday afternoon, with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the conditions of Filipino workers, pointing out that the two sides agreed to set a date for a meeting.

Representatives of the Philippine Ministry of Labor and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon discuss lifting the Kuwaiti ban on bringing in workers from his country, reports Al-Rai daily.

In a statement to Al-Rai, Cabrera expressed his hope that a date will be set for the meeting between the delegations of the two countries as soon as possible, to discuss lifting the ban on importing domestic workers from his country, expressing his hope that this will be achieved soon.