The Al-Shall report has called for initiating education reforms, both at the general and higher levels, making it the first priority, “after its level fell by about 4.6 years, according to the World Bank report.

According to the programs of previous governments, the level of high school graduates on the educational level fell below the average fourth-grade, reports a local Arabic daily.

In an official report issued under the title “For Kuwait’s Sake Let’s Teach Our Children Integrity”, the average cost of a student in government schools in its four stages – kindergarten to secondary – was estimated at KD 3,800 annually.

According to a survey conducted by Al-Shall, the cost of private school education is surpassed only by the average student cost in American schools at KD 3,900. The average cost of students in bilingual schools is about KD 2,900, KD 2,600 in the British schools, and average cost at KD 500 per year in Indian schools and KD 427 in Arabic schools, all of which are with better educational outcomes than government schools.

This shows the problem does not lie in the scarcity of money but waste and bad distribution, in addition to numerous shortcomings such as the failure to link the cadres of teachers with the rare specialization and research, the teacher’s promotion in continuing education and non-tolerance with cheating in it in addition to the inflation of the administrative system for employment purposes. All of the foregoing disabled the provision of other educational supplies such as laboratories, tools, and training courses.

The education in the world is witnessing a revolution in its curricula because most of the traditional jobs that were consistent with such curricula are no longer needed in the future, while the public government education curricula have remained the same. The outputs of public education are the inputs of higher education; the lag in its outputs has rendered raising the level of higher education almost impossible. Therefore, the classification of higher education institutions lags behind that of neighboring countries where Kuwaiti public education curricula were taught in some of them in the past.

The need of the hour is that Kuwait needs a new administration fully aware of sabotage in the public education sector and believes that improving the country’s level will be in vain without improving its human capital which in turn will not be achieved without a true educational revolution that includes curricula and values.