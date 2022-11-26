The Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Ammar Al-Ajmi, revealed that the infrastructure contract for the South Saad Al-Abdullah housing project will be offered next December, after completing the full approvals of the Central Tenders Committee.

This was announced during a symposium organized by the Voluntary Committee for the people of South Saad Al-Abdullah, yesterday, at the Kuwaiti Economic Society which was held under the title ‘The Housing Crisis…Challenges and Solutions’,reports a local Arabic daily.

It stated that 4,591 housing units were distributed until the end of this week, indicating that there are directives from the political leadership to end the housing crisis, expedite housing projects, and extend a hand of cooperation with the responsible authorities. Including the National and Municipal Councils.