Tuesday, the Ministry of Information announced the start of procedures for implementing the agreement concluded with the Ministry of Education to take over the government printing press in the Ministry of Information to print textbooks for the academic year “2023-2024”, after a lapse of more than 47 years.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Information, Anwar Murad, told a local Arabic daily that this agreement came under the directives of the Minister of Information and Culture and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, to enhance cooperation between the two ministries in this field and overcome all obstacles that could face the implementation of this agreement.

She added that a working group will be formed with officials from both sides saying the Education Ministry will be represented by the Undersecretary of the Ministry Faisal Maqseed.

She mentioned that the last time that the books of the Ministry of Education were printed in the government printing press was in 1975, pointing out that this agreement represents a major step towards unifying government efforts and closer cooperation between them in a way that guarantees continuity and rationalization of spending.

Murad explained that the agreement between the officials of the two ministries also included that the government printing press would print the books of the Ministry of Education at its maximum capacity without prejudice to its other obligations, whether at the level of the Ministry of Information or other government agencies.