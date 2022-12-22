The Ministry of Information announced the launch of three of its own services through the unified government application for electronic services (Sahel), as part of the Ministry’s strategic plan for digital transformation.

The spokeswoman for the ministry, Anwar Murad, told KUNA that the launch of these services comes within the framework of implementing the sustainable goals of the ministry’s strategy with regard to digitization upon directives of the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, reports a local Arabic daily.