In a new ministerial decision issued on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, appointed Muhammad bin Naji as Undersecretary for the Ministry of Information. The decision also included the designation of new assstant undersecretaries for each sector, namely Turki Al-Mutairi for the TV sector, Mazen Al-Ansari for External Media, Wael Khalifa for Tourism, Lafi Al-Subaie for Press and Publications, Salem Al-Watian, for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Saad Al-Azmi for New Media, Manal Al-Baghdadi for the Legal Sector, and Yousef Al-Sorayai for Broadcasting.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait