The Ministry of Information announced the launch of a weekly public program next November to discuss issues and topics related to the affairs of the six governorates of the country.

The spokeswoman of the ministry, Anwar Murad, said in a statement to KUNA that officials from the governorates and a number of citizens will be hosted during the program, to talk about their current and future visions, and to answer citizens’ inquiries and questions, each within its competence, reports Al-Rai daily.

Murad added that the idea of the program came to review issues, projects and decisions of interest to citizens, and to translate into reality what was stated at the opening of the first session of the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly.