The general consumer index in Kuwait recorded an increase of 0.32% during October, driven by the increase in the prices of some major groups affecting the movement of indices, to record an annual increase of 3.27%, compared to 3.19% in September.

The consumer price index report issued by the Central Administration of Statistics for the month of October showed that the food and beverage group witnessed an increase of 0.89% compared to the previous month and 6.63% on an annual basis, as a result of the increase in the prices of the cereals, bread, meat, poultry, fish, seafood and dairy groups, in addition to cheese, eggs, oils and fats, fresh, frozen and dried fruits and vegetables, sugar and its products, and other foodstuffs, reports a local Arabic daily.

This comes in addition to the increase in the prices of the cigarettes and tobacco group by 0.07% during October, and clothing and apparel by 0.64%, while the groups of housing, transportation, education, restaurants and hotels recorded stability during the month of October.