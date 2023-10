Patrolmen from the Ahmadi Security Directorate have arrested an Afghan man who entered the country illegally in the Raqqa area and found in his possession 3 joints of marijuana, 3 pieces of hashish, and 15 narcotic pills.

During interrogation the man admitted to entering the country from one of the neighboring countries. He along with the contraband has been handed over to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control, reports Al-Rai daily.