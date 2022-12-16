Gianni Infantino has described Qatar 2022 as “the best World Cup ever” confirming record revenues for FIFA. The organization’s president also announced plans to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025.

In his closing press conference at the World Cup in Qatar, Gianni Infantino heaped praise on the tournament, touting the “joyful atmosphere” and saying that Qatar 2022 had received the “unanimous praise” of the FIFA Council.

“For me the World Cup has been a real incredible success on all fronts,” the FIFA president told reporters in Doha.

“The main one… bringing people together, meeting the Arab world, is very important for the future of all of us. But also when it comes to the matches. It has been the best World Cup ever.”

He defended the decision to host the tournament midway through the European football calendar, claiming that it has resulted in higher-quality performances.

“Playing in November and December has had an impact,” he said. “We have seen it with the quality of the games,” when compared with a summer World Cup played “at the end of an exhausting season” for the players.

The format of the next World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in an expanded 48-team bonanza, is to be “rediscussed” with the president favoring 12 groups of four over 16 groups of three, which had been mooted. He went on to reveal his “bullish” hope of making football “the No. 1 sport in North America.”

In addition, Infantino announced plans for biannual mini “friendly tournaments” involving four teams from different FIFA confederations in the years between World Cups — an event he dubbed “a kind of FIFA World Series.”

Morocco to host 2023 CWC, expansion from 2025

Following their unlikely run to the semifinals in Qatar, Morocco will host the next Club World Cup in February 2023 — but Infantino revealed that plans to expand this tournament to 32 teams will be delayed.

“We had agreed a few years ago to have a new 24-team men’s Club World Cup. It should have taken place in 2021 but was postponed because of COVID,” he said, referring to the event that was planned to take place in China.

“The new competition will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams, making it really like a World Cup,” he added, without offering further details of the revised tournament.

Infantino also confirmed record revenues for the last four-year cycle, up by $1 billion (€941 million) to $7.5 billion compared to the period between 2014 and 2018. He said that FIFA expected revenues of $11 billion for the four-year period between 2022 and 2026.

“This 11 billion figure is without the Club World Cup in 2025. At the end of the four years we will make even more revenues.”

Infantino also announced that there are plans for a Women’s Club World Cup, but didn’t provide details on when this would begin or how many teams would be invited.