Fourteen industrial companies that own factories violated the “industry” law, by encroaching on state property and engaging in activities other than what the facility is licensed for and other violations.

The Public Authority for Industry said the violating entities are located in Amghara Industrial, Shuwaikh Industrial, Al Rai, Mina Abdullah Industrial, and Fahaheel.

The illegal activities varied between blacksmithing, which is different from the activity assigned to it, and housing for workers, and carrying out activities without an industrial license.

The penalties included warning those factories and obligating the owners to remove the violations within a maximum period of one month.

These violations came based on the recommendations of the Permanent Committee for Industrial Violations, according to the minutes of violations committed and in violation of the Industry Law and its executive regulations, where the industrial inspection teams discovered that these companies had violated Law No. 56 of 1996 regarding the issuance of the Industry Law and its executive regulations.