The Indonesian Embassy celebrated Indonesia’s 78th Independence Day, during which the Indonesian Ambassador, H.E Lena Mariana hailed Kuwait as an important trading partner for Indonesia.

Mariana announced that the volume of trade between the two countries has increased by 150% this year, reaching $315.8 million in 2022. While the Indonesian embassy has been working closely with the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry to host the Indonesian Trade and Tourism Forum and Exhibition (ITTFE) on 14th November.

Mariana also highlighted the importance of this event to further strengthen the ties between Kuwait and Indonesia and explore the potential for collaboration in these sectors. Further praising Kuwait’s efforts to support Indonesian citizens working in healthcare, oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors in Kuwait.

She expressed her appreciation for the Kuwaiti government’s support in providing protection to Indonesian citizens in Kuwait. The ambassador also expressed Indonesia’s solidarity with Palestine amid the current military aggression by Israel.

She acknowledged the suspension of Indonesian cultural presentations in Kuwait as a gesture of support for Palestine and condemned the Israeli attacks. While also emphasizing Indonesia’s clear and strong stance on the situation in Gaza, urging global leaders to address the root of the problem through adherence to international standards.

The ambassador’s comments mark a clear show of support for the Palestinian cause from Indonesia and a commitment to further strengthen Indonesia’s ties with Kuwait.

