The Indonesian Embassy on the occasion of International Women’s Day organized an event to commemorate women empowerment on 17th March.

During which, Indonesian Ambassador, H.E Lena Maryana expressed her gratitude to all the attendees and highlighted the role of women in various fields of development.

She further added that Indonesia plays an important role in women empowerment and the nation’s ambition is to provide more opportunities for women to contribute and participate in multiple sectors such as education, health etc.

The event then commenced with a presentation that included various tourist destinations in Indonesia, while also showcasing the cultural heritage and the indigenous customs of Indonesia, and providing detailed information on various facilities provided by the Indonesian Embassy for those interested in visiting Indonesia.

This was followed by performances on traditional Indonesian melodies and performances by a live band that portrayed Indonesian culture, along with hip-hop performances by the Indonesian youth that demonstrated the modern and traditional blend of Indonesia.