Kuwait witnessed the start of New Year with biggest entertainment event “Comedy Night with India’s Laughter Champions” on 6 th Jan, 2023 where the stand-up comedians enthrall the audience with their mimicry, pomedy and ventriloquism. The crowd went crazy seeing them perform live with their humor and immaculate comic timing.

Show was accompanied with very talented and dynamic dance groups who rocked the stage with famous Bollywood numbers. This New Year’s much awaited show, hosted by SAAZ Events was held at the American International School auditorium in maidan Hawally.

The Program started national anthem of Kuwait and India followed with a formal welcome note by RJ Rachana. After that there were dance performances by different dance groups like S.D.F (Somyntra Dance and Fitness Academy), Beat Busters Dance and Fitness, Spark Dance Academy, Buzz Dance School and Nrityanjali Dance Studio. Dr. Shabbir Qamar the CEO of SAAZ Events felicitated the Event Partner BEC Kuwait with a memento and acknowledged other guests for their presence.

Later, as a part of local talent hunt, Mr. Sandeep Panchal who was the winner of the “Short Video Contest” got a chance to perform on the stage. Finally the anchor announced the first star of the evening Jayvijay Sachan (The Man of Many Voices) who mimic more than 350 people. His Bollywood style entry on stage created a roar in crowd for long time. Crowd were wooed once Jayvijay started his performance by mimicking the famous Bollywood stars like Nawazuddin Siddique, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Ajay Devgan and many more. From the time of his entry till the end of his performance it was a nonstop hilarious entertainment.

The host then introduced the most versatile talent Vighnesh Pande (The first Ventriloquist) along with his female marionette Anna. The audiences were mesmerized by his ventriloquism and his nonmoving lip talent while being Anna. He entertained the audience by his singing talent and small engaging squabbles between Anna and himself.

The crowd were eagerly waiting for the winner of India’s Laughter Champion, the host then invited Rajat Sood the Pomedy King on the stage to amuse the audience with his poems and comedy mixture. He thanked to the audience for the whole hearted welcome and said “I am extremely happy to get this much of love and affection from Kuwait”.

The Show came to an end by some dance performances from different groups. Everyone had a smile on their face when they emerged out. A token of appreciation was honored to all the three artists with a memento by the CEO of SAAZ Events Dr. Shabbir Qamar. The event partner was BEC Kuwait (Bahrain Exchange Company) and the show was sponsored by City Centre, Oriental Restaurant, Malabar Gold, Thakkara Restaurant, Al Maleim Tyres and Badur Travels.

