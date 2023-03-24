The Public Authority for Civil Information revealed that the average increase of Kuwaitis in the past year 2022 amounted to 28.7 thousand people compared to the previous year, with an estimated percentage of 0.019%.

The authority said in its report on demographics until the year 2022, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Qabas, that the total number of citizens rose to 1.5 million, an increase of 28.7 thousand people over last year, while the total population of Kuwait until the end of last year reached 4.7 million people.

According to the report, the children of 17 communities residing in Kuwait achieved an increase in their number, in contrast to a decrease in the children of only 3 nationalities, namely “Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Iran.”

The non-Kuwaiti population reached 3.229 million people, 2.99 million of whom are distributed among 20 nationalities in the country.

Indians lead the pack with a total of 965.7 thousand people, followed by the Egyptians 655.2 thousand people, followed by the Philippines, Bangladesh, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka in that order.

The report indicated that there are 35% of Kuwaitis over 15 years of age who do not participate in the labor market because they are students, full-time house workers, or retirees with income while only 32% of Kuwaitis are in the labor force.

In a comparison between the number of people of nationalities residing in the country, and the size of their contribution to the labor market, 87% of the people of the Indian community are involved in the labor market, followed by Egyptians with 74% of the people of the community joining the labor force, and the percentage of Filipino and Bangladeshi workers increased to reach 97% of their total number in the country.

Of the Syrian community, only 40% joined the Kuwaiti labor market, compared to 52% of the Saudis, and 94% of the Sri Lankans.

With the exception of the family sector “domestic labour”, the “civil information” pointed out that the total number of workers in Kuwait amounts to 2.05 million workers, 24% of whom work in the government sector.

Sources mentioned that Kuwaitis come in third place with 22% of the total number of workers in the public and private sectors, preceded by Indians and Egyptians.

According to the report Kuwaitis represent 77.2% of the total number of workers in the government sector, and they are the highest percentage, while they come in fourth place in the private sector with 5% of the total number of workers, as “India, Egypt and Bangladesh” top the numbers of workers in this sector with a total of about 68%.

Demographics in numbers

4.7 million people are the total population of Kuwait

1.5 million are Kuwaitis

3.2 million non-Kuwaitis

2.05 million workers are in the Kuwaiti market

492.3 thousand workers in the government sector

772.7 thousand domestic workers in Kuwait

74% of expatriates are employed in the labor market