Indian National Malayil Moosa Koya hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala won the grand prize of KD 1.5 million (USD 4.8 million) in Al Najma account draw conducted by the Commercial Bank of Kuwait. The grand prize draw which was held on Thursday at Al Murooj amongst thousands of anxious hopefuls turned out to be extremely lucky for Moosa Koya,

Moosa Koya has been living in Kuwait for more than 30 years and worked at the Malayalam desk in Kuwait Times before it was closed down. He then joined Indian International School in Mangaf as director and is continuing in the same position to this day. This is the highest winning amount for any expatriate in Kuwait so far.