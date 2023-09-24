An Indian, wanted in connection with 38 cases of fraud, theft, breach of trust running into thousands of dinars has been arrested by the police. He was picked up from the suburb of Sabah Al-Nasser.

Security sources told Al-Rai that the arrest came when the head of the Sabah Al-Nasser police station, Brigadier General Suleiman Jaber Al-Saeedi, was on an inspection tour and while setting up a security checkpoint, he suspected a person walking by and when he was told to stop, the man took to his heels but was chased and arrested.

The sources added, the man was taken in for questioning and when the security authorities checked the records, they discovered the man was wanted in connection with 38 cases and had been sentenced in absentia in 16 different criminal cases and the value he owed different authorities was about one million dinars, including dud cheques and others forms of debt.”

The sources added the man has been handed over to the concerned authorities.